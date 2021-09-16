Zee Comedy Show: Mika Singh calls Rakhi Sawant his ‘best friend’; Says ‘No one knows her better than me’

Zee TV has come up with a new show to lighten up the country’s collective mood and make everyone laugh their hearts out. The rib-tickling comedy reality show is called Zee Comedy Show. In this show we see India’s top comedians come together to make the viewers laugh. This weekend, we will see the rap sensation Badshah entertain us with his interesting anecdotes and spicy comments as he appears as a special guest during this weekend. While his cool personality and sensational singing skills are all set to mesmerise the audience, it will be the ten comedians of Zee Comedy Show who will come together as Team Hasaayenge to make each one of us laugh out loud!

While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions and comments of Mika Singh surely left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Chitrashi Rawat, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle and Sidharth Sagar’s gossip act that made everyone laugh out loud. In fact, during the act, Sidharth essayed the role of Rakhi Sawant and left everyone surprised with his marvellous performance. Evidently, Mika was quite amused by the performance and happened to reveal an interesting thing about his bond with her. Leaving everyone stunned, the singer called Rakhi his best friend and also mentioned how he knows her better than anyone else.

As Mika Singh opened up, “I am a huge fan of Sidharth Sagar and his acts, however today, he was in another zone altogether, he put up a truly phenomenal act. He was playing my best friend, Rakhi Sawant, and he truly aced it. The energy he showed and the nuances he picked up; they were bang on! I must add the accent you held onto throughout the act; it was perfect. No one knows Rakhi Sawant better than me, so I can tell you, you did her mimicry very well.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mika Singh hugs 'dost' Rakhi Sawant as they reunite in the city, Says 'I couldn't ignore her'