Zee Comedy Show: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh spill the secrets of being in a happy relationship

The newly launched Zee Comedy Show is creating a lot of buzz. The show comprises some of the highly popular comedians, who will be presenting hilarious acts that will make everyone laugh their heart out. The upcoming episode will be graced by adorable couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. The couple will be seen enjoying the performances along the Mumbai Dabbawalas, who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo will also talk about the secret behind their successful marriage.

There will be numerous performances by the top comedians of the country including Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosale, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan, and Punit J. Pathak. Riteish and Genelia will be seen laughing out loud at the acts presented by the comedians. The duo will also talk about the ways to keep the spark alive between two people. There will also be some funny banter between the couple.

Riteish Deshmukh revealed on the show, “It’s imperative in every relationship that one should reinvent new ways to keep their bond alive. I remember when we first met in 2001, Genelia was around 17 years old and I was 23 and from that day till today, we’ve changed a lot. With time, people evolve and grow and that is how it should be, but keeping the spark alive in a relationship is something we should always prioritise. We’ve been married for almost a decade now. So, there’s nothing left for us to express because we know each other in and out. However, every single day is a new journey for us because we keep finding ways to make each other happy. We go for treks; we spend time around the gym or try something new together and that’s how we find reasons to be near each other.”

Genelia Deshmukh said, “I was never really fond of going to the gym, but thanks to Riteish, now I’ve gradually developed a liking for it. Also, when it comes to art, I was never into it, but whenever we travel, we always visit one new museum because of his interest in paintings and architecture. Now, my taste in paintings has matured and I’ve started to appreciate the art which once I was not pretty much aware of earlier.”

Riteish further added, “Keep doing things together and how you are making people happy through Zee Comedy Show, make your partner laugh too. That fun in a relationship should never end.”

It will be a fun-filled episode with entertaining acts of the comedians and the banter between Genelia and Farah.

