Zee Comedy Show: Special guest Badshah reveals the shocking secret behind Varun Dhawan’s fit body

The upcoming episode of the Zee Comedy Show will be at its peak of entertainment and excitement as the show will be graced by the king of peppy music Badshah. Apart from entertaining the audience with his groovy songs, he will also be seen reveal a massive secret of actor . This weekend, rap sensation Badshah will be entertaining people with his interesting anecdotes and spicy comments. With his cool personality and sensational singing skills, he will surely mesmerize the audience. The actor will be seen enjoying the comic performances of the ten comedians of Zee Comedy Show who will come together as Team Hasaayenge.

In the show, the witty reactions and comments of Mika Singh will make everyone laugh during the shoot. Badshah will also enlighten and astonish everyone with a funny anecdote from an incident he recently witnessed with Varun Dhawan. He told that Varun is like a brother to him and when he went to his film set recently, he was shocked to see the actor eat a large portion of food within minutes.

He said, “I had gone to meet him (Varun Dhawan) on the set of his film, and during that time, he had toned his body for that particular movie. He was looking ripped, and I wanted to know the secret behind him looking so fit. I sat with him for 15 minutes during his break and within that period of time, he ate four butter naans and a large portion of butter chicken. While speaking, he didn’t even realise he had eaten so much, and when I told him that he had already eaten four big butter naans, he said ‘Punjabi hoon na main, we don’t count and eat.’ I was actually going to ask him how he got into shape and what he eats to look so ripped, but after witnessing him eat such a large portion of food within minutes, I couldn’t ask him anything. But I must say, Varun is really hardworking and even if eats so much, he burns all the calories by working out, while we just let it build up in our bodies (laughs).”

There will be numerous other revelations and comic comments by Mika as well as Badshah in the show, which makes the episode unmissable.

