Zee Comedy Show: Special guest Tabu enjoys the mimicry performance of Dr Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra

The upcoming episode of the epic comedy show Zee Comedy Show will be full of entertainment and laughter as it will be presided by the popular actress . But to the surprise of the audience, she will not be the only guest on the show, as there will also be Mumbai dabbawalas, who were adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. There will be numerous performances on the show, but Tabu seemed to be floored by the performances of the duo Dr Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra.

Sanket had dressed up in white kurta-pajama like Vastav’s Sanjay Dutt, as he mimicked Sanjay Dutt and asked for Tabu’s hand in marriage. As he becomes unsuccessful in his attempt, he will be seen making her laugh. Sugandha will be dressed as from the Queen, and she will be seen waiting at the airport as she prepares to leave for London. She will be fighting with the co-passengers and gives an interview to a reporter, played by Punit J Pathak. Sugandha was highly appreciated for nailing the act and lighting up everyone’s face.

After the show, Farah shared, “I must say that you are as talented in your field as Kangana is in her field. Everyone should take this act with a sense of humor and I must say the whole act was very funny. You are so gifted; I really do not understand how you come in and remember so much and perform such an act so flawlessly. I am a fan of yours!”

Tabu also added, “The act was superb. Farah used to tell me about you and your flawless acts, but now I’ve seen it too. It was superb!”

The upcoming episode of the comedy-based show will be a very special one as the audience as well as the hardworking dabbawalas will be seen enjoying themselves. There will be special performances by the ace comedians like Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosale, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan, and Punit J. Pathak. They will put on hilarious acts which will leave Farah Khan in splits, and she will also be seen giving witty remarks.

It will be truly entertaining to watch the excellent mimicry of Dr. Sanket and Sugandha Mishra on the show.



