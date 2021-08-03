Zee Comedy Show: Sugandha Mishra continues to shoot despite being injured

Zee TV has recently launched Zee Comedy Show. It is a comedy show that will be offering rib-tickling comedy with hilarious acts performed by numerous talented comedians. During the shoot of the first episode of the show, popular comedian Sugandha Mishra got hurt. But she did not let that impact the shoot and went on with the script.

Talking about how the incident happened, she shared with Tellychakkar, “Actually in our first episode there was a slope which was a very risky slope. Precautions are being maintained like it’s covered with leather and all but what happened was what we planned didn’t happen and during the act, water fell on the slope, and due to that the table became slippery and we slipped on that. Siddharth (Sagar) was performing with me and due to his body weight and his knee hit my nose and in the middle of the shoot. Everybody was like should we cut the shot or not and I said no we’ll continue and we continued the script, the show must go on. After that, I had body ache and fever for two days and bruises but Dr. Sanket took good care of me.”