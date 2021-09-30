Zee Comedy Show: Sugandha Mishra leaves Dr Sanket speechless as she goes off the script talking about babies

The talented comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are presently seen on Zee Comedy Show. In the latest promo of the show, it is seen that Sugandha is playing the role of wife of a policeman. She was seen going off the script as she talked about babies in the acts, which completely shocked her husband.

In the video, Sanket told Sugandha that she should be ashamed of herself for eating while he is busy tracking down her criminal brother. “Pati idhar bhookhe pet tere bhai ko dhoondh raha hai aur tu noodles thoos rahi hai (I have not had the time to even eat as I am busy looking for your brother, and here you are, stuffing yourself with noodles),” he said. “Chhodunga nahi aaj usko (I won’t leave him),” he declared.

Sugandha retorts and says, “Bas usko pakadne mein lage rehna, sahi time pe mujhe pakda hota toh aaj 3-4 bachche hote humare (You are busy trying to get a hold of him. If you would have held me at the right time, we would have had three or four kids by now).” He looked flustered as she seemingly went off-script.

Sanket asks Sugandha “Bachche kya bol rahi hai tu? Yeh toh script mein nahi tha (Why are you talking about children? This was not in the script).” She replies that her comments came from her ‘personal bhadaas’.

See video here-