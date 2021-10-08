Zee Comedy Show: Taapsee Pannu thoroughly enjoys the parody of her movie Pink

The upcoming episode of Zee Comedy Show will be graced by Taapsee Pannu. The actress will be seen having a great time on the sets of the show hosted by Farah Khan. She will be coming along with her co-star Abhishek Banerjee, for the promotion of her upcoming movie, Rashmi Rocket. The actors will be revealing interesting details about Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee and Abhishek will also entertain the viewers with their fun dance moves.

Among the acts put up by the comedians, the funny courtroom spoof of her movie Pink will make Taapsee burst out loud. Ali Asgar will play Taapsee Pannu, Gaurav Dubey will play Amitabh Bachchan and Nikki Tamboli as herself, as they will present a hilarious act on Taapsee's hit movie.

Truly entertained by the hilarious act, Taapsee Pannu revealed, “Pink was a special movie, but after seeing this act, I don't think I'll be able to watch it again. I'll remember this act if I ever watch it again now. But thanks for showing me the lighter side of Pink. I feel it is a very hard film otherwise, especially for me."

The Pink parody act will surely unmissable act. The dance moves of Taapsee Pannu will be the highlights of the show, but you cannot miss the comic acts by all the comedians of Zee Comedy Show on the weekend episode.

The cast of the show comprises Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditya Narayan, Punit J. Pathak and Chitrashi Rawat.



Also read- Urmila Matondkar’s slow motion scene in ‘Tanha Tanha’ from Rangeela has an interesting backstory; Deets Inside