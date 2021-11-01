ZEE Comedy Show will go off air soon, suggest Reports

It is sad news for the fans of the ZEE Comedy Show. The comedy show will be going off air soon as reported by Telly Chakkar. The show features 11 comedians-- Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash (she is now in Bigg Boss 15), Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan and Punit J. Pathak. Farah Khan is seen as the laughing Budha in the show. Well, an official confirmation is awaited.

As mentioned in the reports, the Zee Comedy Show is all set to go off air. The last episode will be reportedly aired this Sunday. The show gave laughter in abundance to the viewers but couldn't last long. The show started on July 31. Farah Khan had revealed on the show, “We want families to sit back and relax in the comfort of their homes and laugh out loud with some of India's top comedians tickling their funny bone. On the show, I'm called the 'Laughing Buddha' and all the artists have to entertain me along with the audience.”

During the show, the director cum choreographer was also tested positive for COVID 19. Mika Singh had replaced her for some time then. On the show, many Bollywood celebrities also come. They share their experiences too.

Well, which show will replace it is not announced. The reports do not speak about the reaction of the participated comedians. The comedy show comprises a wide range of elements, from visual comedy to stand-up to funny skits to parodies, spoofs and more.

