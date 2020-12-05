Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Ankita Lokhande looks stunning in her black gown as she graces the red carpet; PICS

Ankita Lokhande made an appearance at the red carpet of Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 and her fashion game left everyone stumped.

Ankita Lokhande has been one of the most loved television actresses in the telly world. The actress made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama Pavitra Rishta and ever since then, there has been no looking back. Ankita had won millions of hearts with her stunning looks and impressive acting prowess and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Recently, the actress made the heads turn as she graced the red carpet of the prestigious Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.

In the pics, Ankita was seen taking her fashion statement to next level as she opted for a classic black look for the event. The Pavitra Rishta actress was seen wearing a black coloured shoulderless gown which she had paired with black heels. Ankit completed her red carpet look with open hair locks, red earrings and red lipstick as her make up game was on point. Needless to say, the diva looked like a sight to behold and was raising the temperatures on the red carpet.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s red carpet appearance pics from Zee Rishtey Awards 2020:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ankita had made her big Bollywood debut with starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was last seen in Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3. As of now, she is enjoying her time with beau Vicky Jain and is often seen treating fans with their love filled pics on social media. Recently, the couple was seen grooving to the title track of and starrer Bang Bang and their adorable chemistry bagged a lot of attention.

Viral Bhayani

