Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Kumkum Bhagya stars Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia amp their style game for red carpet

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who became a household name with their stint in Kumkum Bhagya, made heads turn with their red carpet appearance at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, has been one of the most loved family dramas on Indian televisions and there are no second thoughts about it. Not just the shows storyline has been winning hearts, but Shabir and Sriti’s chemistry has also been the talk of the town ever since the show went on air. Interestingly, as the telly world is witnessing the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 today, the Kumkum Bhagya pair was seen making heads turn with their sizzling equation on the red carpet.

In the pics, Sriti looked ravishing in her navy blue coloured shoulderless sequined gown. The actress had paired it with a silver necklace and was undoubtedly a sight to behold. On the other hand, Shabir looked dapper in his black tuxedo. The duo looked stunning as they posed together for the shutterbugs. Interestingly, Krishna Kaul and Mughda Chapekar also graced the red carpet. Krishna exuded charm in his royal blue coloured three piece suit, while Mughda opted for a stunning teal coloured gown.

Take a look at Kumkum Bhagya team’s red carpet appearance:

Interestingly, Shabir and Sriti’s often camaraderie has also been the talk of the town over the years. Speaking about the same, Sriti, in her exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, had stated, “I'm very fortunate to have a co-actor like Shabbir. He is very very spontaneous, that has contributed a lot to creating our onscreen chemistry. Shabbir and I have become better friends over the years, and that comfort really reflects onscreen.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

