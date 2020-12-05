Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim make for a perfect pair as they slay on the red carpet

Tujhse Hai Raabta stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim has been the talk of the town for their impressive on and off screen equation.

It is that time of the year when the telly world comes together to honour the stupendous performances by the television stars throughout the year. While COVID 19 pandemic, which has affected over 96 lakh people across India, has taken a massive toll on the showbiz world, the industry has put in all the efforts to maintain a stronghold and has been getting back on track gradually. Amid this, the industrywalas have come together for Zee Rishtey Awards which are happening today.

Several celebs were seen gracing the red carpet for the event including Tujhse Hai Raabta stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim. In the pics, Reem looked stunning in her pastel coloured stylish, thigh slit gown. While her make up game was on point, she completed her look with a back pony. On the other hand, Sehban complimented Reem well in his wine coloured suit which he had paired with a black t-shirt and a pair of formal shoes. The Tujhse Hai Raabta duo was, undoubtedly, slaying on the red carpet and made a perfect pair as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim’s pics from Zee Rishtey Awards:

To note, Reem has been winning hearts with her stint in Zee TV’s Tujhse Raabta Hai as main lead Kalyani and her camaraderie with Sehban has been the talk of the town for quite some time. While there were reports about the duo dating each other, they have always maintained the ‘just friends’ stance.

