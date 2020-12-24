  1. Home
  2. tv

Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sehban Azim & Siddhaanth rock the stage with stellar performances

The audience will soon get to witness stellar performances by Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sehban Azim, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and others at an award show.
22650 reads Mumbai
news & gossip,Sehban Azim,Ruhi ChaturvediZee Rishtey Awards 2020: Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sehban Azim & Siddhaanth rock the stage with stellar performances
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Over the past 28 years, Zee TV has been entertaining its viewers. Even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the channel has been trying to spread cheer and joy with fresh content ever since production resumed in July. Now, it’s that time of the year again when the channel acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, technicians who have been working relentlessly to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of ‘Zee Rishtey Awards’.

The audience will get to see all their favourite stars under one roof during the award show. They will enjoy watching actress Ruhi Chaturvedi’s dazzling presence and charming moves on the stage. At the beginning of the show, Sehban Azim’s grand entry through a satellite stage and fireworks while performing to the song She move it like will also entertain the viewers. Ruhi Chaturvedi then gave a spectacular performance to the trending song First kiss.

Reportedly, Raghav Tiwari also delivered a superb performance to the Bhurj Khalifa song, but that's not it. Savi Thakur also aced the peppy song Naach meri rani with Raghav Tiwari. Last but not the least, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is sure to leave the audience stunned with his wonderful performance to the song Ole Ole.

Further, the viewers will get to see their favourite stars battle it out for the top awards as they celebrate the year gone by with all of India.

 To catch the mega celebrations, tune into Zee TV at 7 pm on December 27, 2020, for Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.

Also Read: Bye Bye 2020: Shweta Tiwari & Abhinav's fallout to Sidharth & Asim Riaz's vote issues; Top 5 TV controversies

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim make for a perfect pair as they slay on the red carpet
EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh aka Kalyani to QUIT Tujhse Hai Raabta?
EXCLUSIVE: Tujhse Hai Raabta's Sehban Azim: Met only 3 co stars; We are scheduled in pairs to ensure safety
Father's Day 2020: Tujhse Hai Raabta's Sehban Azim recalls a special moment with dad; Calls it life changing
Tujhse Hai Raabta co stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim recreate their magic in music video 'Yaad Ayega'; WATCH
PHOTOS: Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi celebrates her first Makar Sankranti with husband post marriage