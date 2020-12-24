Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sehban Azim & Siddhaanth rock the stage with stellar performances

The audience will soon get to witness stellar performances by Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sehban Azim, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and others at an award show.

Over the past 28 years, Zee TV has been entertaining its viewers. Even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the channel has been trying to spread cheer and joy with fresh content ever since production resumed in July. Now, it’s that time of the year again when the channel acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, technicians who have been working relentlessly to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of ‘Zee Rishtey Awards’.

The audience will get to see all their favourite stars under one roof during the award show. They will enjoy watching actress Ruhi Chaturvedi’s dazzling presence and charming moves on the stage. At the beginning of the show, Sehban Azim’s grand entry through a satellite stage and fireworks while performing to the song She move it like will also entertain the viewers. Ruhi Chaturvedi then gave a spectacular performance to the trending song First kiss.

Reportedly, Raghav Tiwari also delivered a superb performance to the Bhurj Khalifa song, but that's not it. Savi Thakur also aced the peppy song Naach meri rani with Raghav Tiwari. Last but not the least, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is sure to leave the audience stunned with his wonderful performance to the song Ole Ole.

Further, the viewers will get to see their favourite stars battle it out for the top awards as they celebrate the year gone by with all of India.

To catch the mega celebrations, tune into Zee TV at 7 pm on December 27, 2020, for Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.

