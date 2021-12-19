Zee Rishtey Awards 2021: Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih glam up the red carpet; PICS

It is that time of the year when TV celebs put up their best dance performances and are honoured for their exemplary contribution to the television world. In addition to this, their red carpet looks also ends up giving fans major fashion goals. Speaking of which, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih are some of the well-known faces who glammed up the red carpet event of the upcoming Zee Rishtey Awards 2021. Not only did they impressed the fashion police with their impeccable fashion taste, but also braced the viewers for the premiere of the event.

Shradhha Arya, who recently tied the knot in real life, looked nothing less than royalty on the red carpet. The nayi dulhan opted for a classic red saree which was draped over a sleeveless matching blouse. Talking about her accessories, the newlywed opted for a matching statement clutch and bangles to accentuate her look. Meanwhile, chunky earrings and a heavy neckpiece rounded off her entire look.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who essays the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, was seen donning a red leather jacket topped over a crisp white shirt and a black tie. Black formal trousers and perfectly gelled hair completed the actor’s look. Meanwhile, Anjum Fakih was seen bringing her ace traditional game into play on the red. But what stole the limelight was her curly hair styling. Apart from them, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul were some of the other celebs who were in attendance.

Take a look at their photos below:

