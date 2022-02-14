Zee Rishtey Awards: Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar & Shraddha Arya bag Best Jodi Awards; Deets inside

The most prestigious television world's award function, Zee Rishtey Awards was conducted yesterday. The awards ceremony premiered last night, and it was graced by the entire Zee Kutumb. It was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Rithvik Dhanjani, the awards show was a grand event. There were several grand performances put by the celebs.

The award show was graced by numerous celebs including Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti, Anjali Tatrari, Avinesh Rekhi and many others. Numerous audience’s favourite actors also got awarded for various categories.

Kumkum Bhagya bagging the Best Show Award, Bhagya Lakshmi was awarded as the Best Kutumb of Zee TV. There were several frontrunners for the Favourite Male and Female Characters as well, but it was everyone’s beloved Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) from Kundali Bhagya who took home the trophies, respectively.

The Best Jodi Award was given to Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) from Kundali Bhagya. Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) from Kumkum Bhagya also bagged the prestigious Zee Ki Shaan Award, while the Best Nayi Jodi Award went to Meet Ahlawat (Shagun Pandey) and Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh) from Zee TV’s Meet.

Best Maa Award went to Sarla Maa (Supriya Shukla) from Kundali Bhagya. There was a tie for the Best Beta Award between Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) from Bhagya Lakshmi and Abhimanyu (Himanshu Soni) from Aggar Tum Na Hote. Best Bahu in the Zee Kutumb was awarded to Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from Bhagya Lakshmi, and Best Beti Award went to Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh) from Meet.

The Best Khalnayak award was given to Manushi (Sharain Khanduja) from Meet. New actors Ayush (Aman Gandhi) and Shalu (Munira Kudrati) bagged awards in the Best Bhai and Best Behen category respectively. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 took home the award for the Best Non-Fiction Show.

Zee TV also gave 8 lucky fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dance with their favorite stars during Zee Rishtey Awards. While all the acts kept the audience hooked, the winner in all the categories of awards stole the show.



