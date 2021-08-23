Zee Telugu’s Ala Brindavanam Lo to celebrate Janmashtami on THIS date

Fun, frolic, and excitement bring in the festive cheer with the Telugu States’ favourite actors. Zee Telugu, the ultimate entertainment channel is all set to add some sparkle to our festivities this Janmashtami, with an intriguing special event ‘Ala Brindavanam Lo’ this Sunday on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD. The channel’s anchor Sreemukhi took the opportunity to welcome the stars by hosting the exceptional event. They increased the entertainment quotient by celebrating the festival with a blend of activities and a utti kottadam (human pyramid formation) on-stage, along with a unique set of performances by the stars.

A surprise element in the celebratory event was when Sudheer Babu, Director Karuna Kumar from Soda Centre and Sushant from Ichata Vahanamu Nadaparaadu grace the audience with their unexpected appearance. The former engaged the artists of the channel with the Soda Challenge while Sushant did the Ramulo Ramula signature step with all the fiction actors. Additionally, the Raja Raja Chora cast such as Sree Vishnu, Sunaina and Director Hasith shared their experiences. The event also included a real pair dance performance on the Radha Krishna theme by Nirupam -Manjula, Anusha – Pratap and Prajwal – Bhavika.

For the very first time Shiva Reddy, Siddharth and Manasa introduced their families to the ardent fans of the channel. Tune-in to watch ‘Ala Brindavanam Lo’ on August 29.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Meera gets jealous of Anu