Zeeshan Khan excited to enter Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 as the antagonist

Within a short period of going on air, Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural series Naagin 6 has become quite popular among the masses. The show has Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead roles. Now Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan will be soon entering the show and he will be playing a negative shade. Elaborating on the same, Zeeshan shared about his character and talks about getting fame after Bigg Boss and Lock Upp, in an interview with Etimes.

He began shooting for the show on Wednesday and the episode will air on Saturday. He shared, “After doing Kumkum Bhagya, this is my next fiction show. I am doing a fiction show after a long time. As soon as I entered the vanity van, I felt nostalgic. During Kumkum Bhagya people didn’t know me much but now that I am back, I can see the difference. People are treating me in a different way. But having said that, saying lines in front of the camera and reading scripts has never made me this happy. I cannot express how thrilled I am right now.”

Talking about his character in the show Naagin 6, Zeeshan shared, “One supernatural character is Tejasswi and the other is me. I am the leader of the mongoose gang who will always bully the shesh naagin, which is Tejaswwi. I am going to be this bad boy who spoils all the plans she makes and I am sure it is going to be fun.”

Zeeshan also spoke about looking out for projects but when the opportunity came his way he immediately said yes. He shared that it is like a dream project and role for him. He added that in the past few months, whatever hardships he has gone through, they are bearing fruits now.

