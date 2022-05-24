Zeeshan Khan feels overwhelmed on receiving love for his negative role in Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6

Popular actor Zeeshan Khan is a renowned name in the telly world with his entry into the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. After the show, the actor is presently seen in a highly successful show of Ekta Kapoor, Naagin 6. He is presently playing the role of an antagonist. The show has received a lot of positive feedback from fans across the country and they are loving Zeeshan’s role in it. The actor opened up on the appreciation and love he is getting on the show, in an interview with Etimes.

With the addition of Zeeshan Khan, the show has received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. The fans of Zeeshan Khan came together to show their love for the favourite actor on social media and express how they love watching Zeeshan in Naagin 6. From tweets to fan arts the audience has been showering the star with massive love.

Talking about the same, Zeeshan shared, " I can't express how grateful I am for the kind of love I have been receiving, it's very overwhelming. I have wanted this kind of a role for a very long time and now that I have it, I feel blessed that I am able to do justice to the character. Even though my character is negative it has made place in the hearts of the audience in such a short span of time. Lastly, I just want to add that I am grateful to Ekta Ma'am for giving me this opportunity and I am what I am because of the fans so keep showering me with all the love".

On the professional front, the actor is currently playing a negative lead in Naagin 6. The actor is best remembered for his role in Kumkum Bhagya. Naagin 6 stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal and Sudhan Chandran in prominent roles.

