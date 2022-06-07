Ziddi Dil Maane Na actor Kaveri Priyam to participate in Bigg Boss 16? Report

Kaveri Priyam is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been part of several popular shows. The actress was recently seen in the youth-based daily soap Ziddi Dil Maane Na. She was quite appreciated for her excellent acting skills in the show. Now there are reports about the actress being approached for the most popular and high watched reality show Bigg Boss. The actress will be apparently seen in the latest season of the controversial reality show as per Etimes.

A source close to the show informed Etimes that Kaveri Priyam is being approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 16 and they are very interested to have her on the show. The makers have always wanted her to be on the show and Kaveri was approached earlier for other seasons as well, but things didn't work out because of her prior commitments.

As we all know Kaveri Priyam's latest show Ziddi Dil Mane Na has recently gone off the air, so there are high chances that the actress will take the opportunity and take part in the reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows on Indian television. The show is hosted by Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan. The last season of the reality series was won by Tejasswi Prakash, while Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra emerged as the first and second runner-ups respectively.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame Kaveri has done TV shows and music videos. She had recently opened up about her wish to work in the digital medium during talks with Etimes, "I know the raw factor of that medium allows a lot of actors to perform and deliver their best. There's so much to explore in the web space, even the films are no longer confined to the big screen only. I want to play all kinds of roles, All genres, and all shades. There's nothing specific I want to stick to, I want to try everything as an actor. I don't want to confine myself to anything specific."

The actress made her acting debut with Naagin 2 and has also worked in shows like Pardes Mei Hai Mera Dil, Saavdhan India, and others.

