Ziddi Dil Maane Na SPOILER: Sanju expresses her newfound liking towards Sid while he lays unconscious

In the recent episode of the popular show "Ziddi Dil Maane Na", it is seen that Sid is locked up in jail. But the health condition is not favourable and it worsens in the jail. Monami is seen trying hard to get him out of the cell but all her efforts fail.

In another scene, it is shown that Sid becomes unconscious. Sanju rushes towards him and she tries to wake him up. Monami also reaches there and she gets worried about his life. They get him shifted to a dispensary. All the recruits and trainers are also worried about Sid. Karan also starts feeling guilty for his actions.

Monami gets very angry with Karan for his irresponsible and heartless action. She also questions him on his moral character for cheating on "baby" his girlfriend.

In another scene, it is seen that Sanju has starts feeling very bad for Sid and decides to not leave his side. She plans to stays next to his bed until he wakes up. Sanju also expresses her newfound liking for Sid and his antics, as she waits next to his bed hoping for him to wake up soon.