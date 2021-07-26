Ziddi Dil Maane Na TRAILER out: Watch beautiful love stories bloom in the SAF Camp

There has been buzz that popular channel SAB is going to bring a new show. The new series brings beautiful stories of budding romance as well as fulfilling aspirations at the same time. The show is based on the backdrop of the SAF (Special Action Force) camp.

The story of Ziddi Dil Maane Na revolves around a bunch of characters, including a team of trained and civilian volunteers. They will find love as they complete their training and finds ways to survive the camp. It is shown that Shaleen Malhotra is a special agent named Karan Shergill, who is a patriot by heart and a strict disciplinarian. He is shown as a difficult person with beliefs and does not have empathy for anyone’s pain. Dr. Monami will be introduced in the show to change his outlook on life and make him more caring for others.

Apart from these, we will also see a rich and spoilt brat, named Sid Ganju, who is a part of the team to fulfill his duty. Diljot Chabra plays the role of Special Agent Sanjana and she will be seen as a rough and tough personality with a heart full of Zidd. There is one more couple which includes Nurse Koel and Faizi in the camp. Koel is an independent and level-headed woman who has dedicated herself to work, while Faizi is a flirt who shies away from commitment.

The show has talented actors Shaalien Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh, and Simple Kaul in lead roles. The show’s trailer is out and people are liking the interesting concept of the upcoming show.

