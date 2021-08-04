Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Sakhuja family celebrates Kabir's birthday.

In the previous episode, we saw Nimmo scolds Kabir because he is unemployed. She even uses a chappal to beat him up and compares him to Angad.

In today's episode, after the fight, Nimmo was missing Kabir. Everyone feels she shouldn't have scolded Kabir so harshly. Amrita urges Nimmo to call Kabir if she is so worried about him. Nimmo dials Kabir's number, but he does not answer. Nimmo becomes furious, but everyone calms her by assuring her that he will return home. Kabir and his buddies return Sharmaji's scooter after repairing it. Amrita dials Kabir's number and questions as to when he will return home. Kabir says that he would not return to a place where he is not respected. Amrita chastises him and urges him to return as soon as possible.

Meera arrives at Sakhuja family's house with a gift for Kabir's birthday. But suddenly, Dadaji's daughter Pammi and her husband Baljeet come to visit them. No one appears to be pleased with their visit. However, Kabir arrives on time, and his family prepares to celebrate his birthday.

Kabir urges Amrita to join him in cutting the cake as Karan does every year. Kabir then offers Guneet a slice of cake, but Guneet declines. Amrita asks why he is furious on a nice day. Guneet insists that he is not angry, but that he recalled memories of Karan. Seeing this, Kabir wears Karan's coat and asks Guneet to have cake now from his hands. Listening to everyone's appeals, Guneet breaks down and refuses to eat. They cheer him up by singing "Mere Ghar Aana" and make him eat the cake.

