Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana actress Esha Kansara opens up on her engagement with Siddharth Amit Bhavsar

Actress Esha Kansara recently got engaged to singer-musician Siddharth Amit Bhavsar. The Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana actress is beaming with joy as she shared about getting engaged after waiting for three months. In an interview with ETimes, she shared about finding her better half and plans for her marriage.

Talking about her engagement, Esha shared, “We had to wait a lot for our engagement. On the first date that we decided to get engaged all of us got COVID, during the third wave. Then we decided on another date but unfortunately, I had a death in my family then the third time something else happened. So every time we tried to get hitched something kept happening. But finally, ab jaa ke ho gaya. We both were overwhelmed as we had been waiting for the past three months to get engaged.”

Sharing details of her proposal, Esha said, “On the eve of New Year's, I went down on my knees and proposed to Siddharth with a ring. Both sides of the family were on a video call, along with our friends. But the funny part was that I forgot my speech and I was so engrossed in the moment that it didn't register to me that he had said yes. Later I had to ask him if he had said yes.”

Talking about the wedding details, Esha said that she can get married tomorrow, but now they both want to focus on work. She added, mentally they both are married to each other, but they will take their own sweet time.



