Zindagi song featuring Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary teaser out

The teaser of the upcoming song 'Zindagi' picturised on Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary was released on Tuesday. The romantic number has been composed by Shobi Sarwan, with Afsana Khan has gone behind the mic.

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Veen Ranjha and the music by KP Music. Director Preet Singh Bhullar has directed the video.

Commenting on the teaser launch of the song, Yuvika, who was a part of 'Bigg Boss 9', shared, "I loved the song as soon as I heard it. Afsana has sung it beautifully. The audience loves the pairing of Prince and me and it's fun to shoot as well. The lyrics touch your heart in the song Zindagi and I love how they have presented the entire song."

She lauds her team for putting up a good work, "The crew has worked extremely hard on this and they have given a lot of attention to the details in the song. I am happy to be entertaining the audience and that's what you strive for."

Reacting to the audience's anticipation with regards to the song's teaser, she said, "Music is like medicine for a lot of us and it just hits us right. The teaser is out today and I hope the audience likes it. The poster is receiving a lot of love too and that gives a lot of confidence to me for the teaser as well."

