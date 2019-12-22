Haiwaan December 22, 2019 Written Updates: Govind reveals the real secret

Today in Haiwaan, Randhir finally gets to Govind’s secret room and finds sketches of Mahabharat and his father’s pictures there. Meanwhile, Govind reveals to Jia the real reason why he’s pursuing the red diary.

In today's episode, Amrita goes to Aditi's house looking for her but Jaadu had stuffed her into a suitcase and hid on the wall. Naintara wonders how should she take Misha out of the lab. Baby calls out to her and asks her why is she in the lab. Meanwhile, she had put Redx on charge. Baby tells her that he's looking for Misha and Randhir. Naintara lies to him and tells him that there's no one in the lab. She distracts him by asking to make experiments that would help her find out what her husband is thinking or how to get Ansh away from Misha. Baby gets fed up of her and leaves. Baby tells Amrita that nobody knows where Randhir is and nobody has any idea about him. Amrita sobs and remembers the time Randhir took her to see a meteor shower. Soon she reaches the police station and sees the police station in a mess. She asks the constables what happened there. Redx wakes up and tells Naintara that he has charged himself. He takes Misha upstairs. Naintara realises that he's a robot. The constable tells Amrita that they went to give Ansh some food but he pretended to choke. They brought him out to take him to a doctor but he attacked them and ran away. Ansh approaches Amrita and the constables pont their guns at him. Ansh tells them that if he wanted to run away he wouldn't have come back. He tells Amrita that he just wants to help her and keep her safe. Amrita tells him that Randhir is not dead but Ansh tells him again and again that the person with her is Redx. He tells her that only he can help her find the ones who killed Randhir.

Randhir regains consciousness and refuses to tell govind about the red diary. He mocks Redx as he too was a failed experiment. Randhir tells him that he can kill him but he still wouldn't tell him about the diary. Govind chuckles and says that his family members are in line to die. He shows Randhir, Misha and Aditi tied to a chair. Misha says something and Govind gets annoyed by her. He asks Jaadu to silence her. Jaadu makes Misha and Aditi unconscious. Govind threatens Randhir to tell him about the red diary or else he would kill the girls. He tells Randhir that he might know that the red diary contains something else other than the method to make a superhuman. He gives him one hour to tell him where the diary is. Randhir wonders what secret is Govind talking about because his father told him about the superhuman's formula and nothing else. Amrita remembers the romantic moments she spent with Randhir and also the moment when she shot Randhir. Ansh approaches Amrita and tells her that he will prove that Redx is not Randhir tonight if she does what he has asked her to. Amrita hopes that whatever he's saying is a lie. Redx calls Amrita and she asks him to meet her at the cafe at 12 pm. Redx tells Jia that maybe amrita has read Aditi's letter. Jia instructs him to not let Amrita find out the truth at any cost.

Amrita makes arrangements in the cafe and gets emotional as she sees a white feather and remembers what Randhir used to say about it. Redx arrives in the cafe suspicious of amrita. Amrita gets something to surprise him. Meanwhile, Jaadu tries to make Randhir tell him about the red diary. He jokes pulls out different funny objects. Randhir tries to fool Jaadu. He tells him that he will tell him about the red diary but before that he needs to free Misha and Aditi. Jaadu realises he's trying to trick him and pulls out a device to shock Randhir. Amrita holds her hands behind her and he pulls her hands out because of suspicion. Amrita seductively ties up Redx in the cafe. Jaadu gives Randhir electric shock and he agrees to tell them the truth. He tells Govind that the red diary is in the secret chamber under his bed. Govind instructs Jaadu to get him the diary but after he leaves, Randhir attacks Jaadu and makes him unconscious. He frees Misha and Aditi and asks them to get Amrita. He doesn't go along with them as he needs to deal with Govind. Amrita blindfolds Redx and calls Ansh. Ansh hits him and tells him that he will finish him. Redx pleads amrita to free him but she remembers what Ansh had said her. Ansh had told her that Redx will attack whoever is attacking him with all his powers. She will then realise that he's a robot. Redx doesn't retaliate as Jia had instructed him to not let Amrita find out the truth. Redx keeps telling amrita that Ansh is playing with her mind because he wants to separate them. Jia, govind, Naintara go to Randhir's room to look under his bed. Randhir calls Baby to make him keep an eye on Govind and Jia as they need to know about their plans.

Ansh forces redx to confess that he's a robot but he stays adamant and says that he's Randhir. Soon, a smoke bomb enters the cafe and Ansh and Amrita fall unconscious. Some goons enter the cafe and hold Redx at gunpoint. They tell him that they will seek revenge for what he did to them. As they go to shoot him, redz attacks all of them and throws their guns. Suddenly, amrita and Ansh wake up and the police force arrives there. Amrita realises that Redx is a robot and she breakdown as she thinks Randhir is dead. Suddenly, Misha arrives there and tells Amrita that Randhir is alive. Meanwhile, Jia and Govind couldn't find the secret chamber and realise that Randhir tricked them again. Jia asks govind what is he hiding from her. she tells him that she knows that he has a secret room which gets unlocked by a secret lever behind the painting in their corridor. Baby gives this information to Randhir. Randhir sneaks into Govind's house and locates the secret room. He hacks the system and unlocks the scroll that govind had hid behind the wall. He also unlocks another case and finds a wooden box in it. He takes out the pictures and photos from it and tries to understand what they mean.

He sees some people in the pictures and a sketch of Ashwatthama. He wonders who is it. Govind shows a picture to Jia and asks her if she knows who Ashwatdhama is. He tells her that Ashwatdhama was born with a gem "Shiro" in his forehead which gave him the boon of immortality and strength. He tells her that after Mahabharat ended, Rishi Vyas had the Shiro taken away from Ashwatthama. Then Krishna had given him a curse to remain in exile for 3000 years. His exile ends in 2020 after which he will pursue the Shiro again. Once he gets the Shiro he will become powerful again which is why they need to find it before him. He tells her that Deepak, Randhir's father, had researched on it and had found the jungle where the Shiro is. Meanwhile, Randhir sees all the sketches of Mahabharat and his father's pictures there. He couldn't understand the meaning behind them or the reason why they were there in Govind's lab. Govind tells Jia that they can become gods if they find the Shiro. Deepak also began creating the formula to make a superhuman who can defeat Ashwatthama and prevent him from gaining his powers. Randhir gets confused as to what these pictures mean. He sees his father in the pictures and wonders where the pictures are from.

Credits :Pinkvilla

