‘1% bhi inme sachhai nahi hai’: Elvish Yadav reacts to news of his arrest in connection with rave parties

Just an hour ago, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav released a video on social media claiming that the news of his arrest doing the round on the internet is fake. This morning, reports surfaced that the Noida police have booked the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner in connection with a bust at a rave party. The social media star finally reacted to the news.

Elvish Yadav claims the news of his arrest false

In a minute-long video, Elvish Yadav talked about how the news of his arrest was false. He shared that he is ready to co-operate with the police to find the truth and also requested media portals to not tarnish his image. In the video, he started saying, “Mein hu aapka Elvish Yadav, aur meine subah utha toh meine dekha ki kyase kyase news fyal rahi hai mere khilaaf."

"(I woke up in the morning and saw what kind of news are spreading against me)"

Watch Elvish Yadav's full video here:

He continued, "All over media ek hi cheez hai Elvish Yadav arrest ho gaya hain, Elvish Yadav nashilein products ke saath ayese ayese pakde gaye hain, saari cheezein mere khilaaf jo fail rahi hain, jitne bhi arop mere upar lagi hain, bhai, saarein fake hain. 1% bhi inme sachhai nahi hai."

(It's all over the media that Elvish Yadav has been arrested, and he has been caught with intoxicating substances. All the accusations against me that are spreading are completely false. Not even 1% of them are true.)

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also shared, "Mein pura sahyog karne ke liye taiyyar hu UP police ke saath aur mein request karunga UP Police ko, pura prashashan ko, mananya Mukhyamantri Yogi Adityanath ji ko ki mera 0.1% bhi agar is cheez mein involvement mil jaati hain, mein saari zammidari lene ke taiyyar hu."

(I am ready to cooperate with the UP police, and I would like to request the UP Police, the entire administration, and respected Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate thoroughly. If even 0.1% of my involvement is found in this matter, I am willing to take full responsibility.)

"Media se request hain, kripya karke jaab tak aap ke paas saboot na ho jaye, Elvish Yadav arrest huya hain, jo sab aap likh rahe ho, please mera naam kharap naa kare, aur ye jitne bhi inzaam lagein hain usme mera koi lena dena nahi hain dur dur taak.”

(I request the media as well that until you have concrete evidence, please do not tarnish my name. I have nothing to do with any of the allegations that have been made against me.)

Is Elvish Yadav connected to the rave party bust case?

News reports reported that Elvish Yadav has been booked by Noida Police in connection with the rave party bust case. Five individuals have been arrested, and allegedly during the questioning, they revealed the social media personality's name.

