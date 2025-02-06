10 must-watch Pakistani dramas featuring Mawra Hocane; Ik Tamanna Lahasil SiI to Sabaat

Mawra Hocane is a talented Pakistani actress known for her emotional performances and strong characters. The actress who captured the hearts of the Indian audience with her performance in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam recently surprised her fans by revealing that she got married to actor Ameer Gilani. Over the years, she has played different roles in notable Pakistani dramas.

Must-watch Pakistani dramas of Mawra Hocane

As we celebrate this new chapter in her life, let’s take a look at some of her most popular dramas that you must watch.

1. Ik Tamanna Lahasil Si (2012)

Mawra played Nadia, a girl with big dreams but many challenges. This drama is about how life sometimes does not give us what we want, no matter how hard we try.

2. Yahan Pyar Nahin Hai (2012)

In this drama, Mawra Hocane played Shumaila, a young woman caught in a complicated love story. It shows how relationships can be full of misunderstandings and heartbreak.

3. Aahista Aahista (2014)

Mawra played Haya, a girl stuck between love and family pressure. The drama highlights how traditions and expectations can make life difficult for young women

4. Main Bushra (2014)

Mawra Hocane played Bushra, a determined woman who refuses to follow society’s rules. This drama is inspiring for those who want to follow their dreams, no matter the obstacles.

5. Sammi (2017)

This drama is one of Mawra’s best performances. She played Sammi Jutt, a girl forced into a tough life due to outdated customs. The drama talks about important social issues and is a must-watch.

6. Aangan (2018)

The show is set in pre-partition India and saw Mawra play Aaliya, a young woman trying to keep her family together during difficult times. The drama has a historical setting and a strong emotional story.

7. Sabaat (2020)

Mawra played Anaya Aziz, a smart and confident university student who stands up for justice. This drama is about ambition, love, and the struggles of young women in today’s world. It also features her husband Ameer Gilani as Hassan. Reportedly, the two met for the first time while working on this project.

8. Qissa Meherbano Ka (2021)

Mawra played Mehrbano, a woman dealing with family and personal struggles. The drama focuses on the challenges women face in society and how they overcome them.

9. Neem (2023)

In this drama, Mawra played Zimal Riyasat, a kind-hearted woman who wants to help others. The story is about hope, kindness, and making a difference in the world. This show reunited Mawra with her husband Ameer Gilani on screen.

10. Nauroz (2023)

Mawra’s latest drama features her as Rishtina, a girl raised in isolation who steps into the real world for the first time. The drama explores self-discovery and adapting to new challenges.

Mawra Hocane has played many memorable roles in Pakistani dramas. Whether you love emotional stories, strong female characters, or thought-provoking themes, her dramas are a must-watch.