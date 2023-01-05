10 times Nikki Tamboli's plunging necklines broke the internet

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli never fails to impress her fans with her unique fashion sense and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Be it ethnic wear or bold outfits, the actress knows how to pull them off in an entirely unique style every time she steps out. Nikki has never been afraid to experiment with quirky ensembles, and her style archives are worth looking out for. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Read on as we decode her plunging neckline outfits which broke the internet. 10 times Nikki looked sizzling in plunging necklines



Nikki looked stunning in a hot pink top

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki shared a series of pictures in a pink top and denim ripped jeans. But what stole the limelight here is her plunging neckline bodycon top in which the diva looked stunning. With minimal makeup, the actress opted to keep her hair wide open which went really well with the outfit. Check out the post here:

Nikki’s shimmery silver saree look Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki was recently spotted at an event and she looked ravishing. She was seen donning a shimmery silver saree and teamed it up with a V-neck blouse. Talking about makeup, she went with smokey eyeshadow, bold red lip shade, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter and glowing skin. Here’s the look:

Nikki’s red sequin outfit Nikki wore a red two-piece gown which included a strappy sequin blouse, an A-line skirt with ruched detailing and a front slit. Adding to the look, she wore a long red cape with the outfit. Nikki's neat ponytail and glam makeup with graphic red eyeliner went perfectly with her look. Check out the post here:

Nikki’s maroon shimmery dress Nikki Tamboli made another style statement in a maroon shimmery dress. The bodycon dress featured cut-out with a criss-cross wrap detailing at the neckline. She went for no-accessory look which was complemented with glittery makeup including shimmery eyeshadow, ample mascara, highlighter and a blush pink cheek pint. Here’s the post:

Nikki gave princess vibes in this pastel gown Nikki was no less than a princess in this pastel gown and looked dreamy as ever. The flowy ensemble featured a risqué cutout neckline, which was further highlighted with feather and sheer cloth detailing. As for the makeup, she opted for winged eyeliner and glossy lips. Here’s the complete look:

Nikki’s revealing maroon gown Nikki’s sartorial outfits always have a touch of boldness and sass. She looked gorgeous in this maroon ruffled gown. The strappy ensemble featured a plunging deep V neckline, and glamorous layered ruffles at the bottom. Moreover, she opted for a nude makeup look and kept her hair wide open. Check out the look here:

Nikki’s metallic neon saree look Nikki’s neon metallic saree is bold on all sides which comes with a lime-coloured sheen to it. The printed bikini top style blouse paired with the bright neon fusion saree is as funky for the beach as it is for a Haldi function. However, what caught our attention was her washboard abs. She went for a no-accessory look and kept her hair wide open. Here’s the post:

Nikki’s yellow bodycon dress Nikki gave hints for summer fashion when she opted for an all-yellow bodycon dress. The strappy spaghetti dress had a plunging neckline with string-like details in the front and sparkly detailing throughout. The actress opted for a subtle nude makeup with smokey eyes and nude lip colour to compliment her jazzy attire. Check out the post here:

Nikki looked gorgeous in her candy pink attire Nikki was seen donning a pretty embellished candy pink gown which featured a side cut-out. The dress featured an accentuated sweetheart neckline and had a strappy colourful pattern. Talking about the makeup, the actress went for a glamorous look and kept her hair wide open. Here’s the look:

Nikki’s daring neon pantsuit Nikki looked sizzling in a lemon green neon blazer with power shoulders and an unbuttoned front. She wore her florescent colour blazer with matching straight pants. She accessorised herself with earrings and rings. For makeup, she opted for defined brows, contoured cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude glossy shade on her lips. Check out the look here:

Nikki’s work front On the professional front, Nikki Tamboli had appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. She rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. She was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos.

ALSO READ: 5 PICS of Nikki Tamboli that prove she has a penchant for unique sarees