12th Fail Review: Ridhi Dogra lauds Vikrant Massey for his stellar performance; calls film 'masterpiece'

Ridhi Dogra is a well-known name in the showbiz world. She rose to huge prominence after earning her breakthrough by playing a decent role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The actress is quite vocal about her thoughts and opinions on social media. Besides this, she keeps treating fans with her stunning fashion and style statements. Recently, Ridhi lauded Vikrant Massey for his extraordinary performance in the film 12th Fail.

Ridhi Dogra wants to salute Vikrant Massey

Be it action thrillers or romantic comedies, the Bollywood industry has delivered abundant content to date. Speaking of some recent editions to the collection, it would be unjust if we did not mention 12th Fail. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles, the biographical drama film is written, directed, and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Like many other viewers left spellbound by Vikrant's performance, Ridhi Dogra could not resist praising him and the film. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress wrote, "Vikrant Massey, where are you? I want to salute you for 12th Fail."

Further, she added, "I will find you and salute you! @vikrantmassey. You have made me smile and bawl my eyes out! Your performance and The film is just a Masterpiece. @vidhuvinodchoprafilms Thank you for this precious film. It's important so so beautifully woven. Just outstanding. Cheers to the entire cast and crew."

Advertisement

Have a look at her story:

About 12th Fail

Healing from the creative mind of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail Is based on a nonfiction book by Anurag Patak that highlights the real-life story of an IPS officer, Manoj Kumar Sharma, who, despite extreme adversities, became an official.

It was released in theatres on October 27, 2023, and was available on Disney Hotstar from December 29. Following its success in the Hindi language, 12th Fail was released in Telugu and Tamil languages on November 3. The movie stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar as Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, respectively.

For the uninitiated, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Is known for producing several hit films, including Sanju and PK.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's mother blasts Abhishek Kumar; hints at taking legal action against him