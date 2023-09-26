15 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum: Mohit Sehgal calls it 'best 2.5 years' of his life

One of the most popular youth-based shows Miley Jab Hum Tum is still loved by the viewers. The loyal audiences still miss the fun show which revolves around college, fun, romance, drama, and much more. The show gave a lot of appreciation to the actors who were a part of the show. In no time, Samrat Gunjan, Mayank, and Nupur became household names while respective actors Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, and Rati Pandey gained popularity as well. The show also featured Navina Bole and Jaskaran Gandhi in prominent roles. The onscreen romance between Mohit and Sanaya's characters transformed into real-life love and they also got married. The show has completed 15 years and is still fresh in the minds of the fans and the actors associated. Mohit Sehgal took to social media and shared his thoughts on the show marking 15 years of completion.

Mohit Sehgal's post on Miley Jab Hum Tum's 15 year anniversary

Mohit Sehgal took to Instagram to acknowledge the people behind the camera who brought the show to the heights that it achieved. He wrote, "Celebrating 15 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum. Soooo much to be thankful for, jet-setting our career, finding love, making friends, and above all just having the best 2.5 years of our lives. Thank you Sudhir- Seema for such a wonderful show and for making us a part of it. Thank you gattu for writing it so beautifully , and a special thank you to the audience who till date calls us Samrat and Gunjan and showers so much love on us, this show is truly special."

Have a look at the post

Mohit Sehgal's journey in the industry

Mohit Sehgal gained immense popularity with Miley Jab Hum Tum. Post the show, he bagged Sarojini alongside Shiny Doshi. He also featured in Love Ka Hai Intezar and Naagin. He participated in the celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye along with his wife Sanaya Irani. Sanaya and Mohit are often reported to be approached for Bigg Boss. After dating for around seven years, Mohit and Sanaya got married on January 25, 2016 in a destination wedding in Goa. The couple has been going strong ever since.

