19-year-old Sumbul Touqeer buys her own house in Mumbai; Shiv Thakare and more attend housewarming party

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment world. The actress has carved a space in the heart of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. At a very tender age, Sumbul has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world. The actress recently shared a piece of great news with her fans and she revealed that she has now purchased a new house.

Sumbul Touqeer's new video:

Recently, Sumbul Touqeer took to her social media handle and shared several photos from her housewarming party. In these photos, the actress looks beautiful as she posed with her friends and family at her newly purchased house in Mumbai. Celebs such as Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Pravisht Mishra, Mayuri Deshmukh, Ulka Gupta, Pranali Rathod, Pranali Rathod, and many others marked their presence on the show. Sharing pictures with them, Sumbul wrote, "Naya Ghar.....aur bohot saari khushiyaaannn."

Take a look at her PICS here-

As soon as these pictures were uploaded, fans and friends dropped congratulatory messages on her pictures. Rupali Ganguly wrote, "Sorry re main nahi aa paayi …. Missed this …. Par bohot jald milte hain …. So so proud of u," Gaurav Khanna wrote, "Congratulations," Mayuri Deshmukh commented, "Extremely proud of you."

About Sumbul Touqeer:

For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer began her acting journey as a child artist and over the years she starred in several popular shows. Sumbul was a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15.

Later, Sumbul bagged a great opportunity of playing the lead role in the hit daily soap Imlie. She won many hearts with her performance and rose to stardom for her acting skills. Her chemistry with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the audience. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where she participated along with Imlie co-actors. Sumbul was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Imlie actor Fahmaan gets nostalgic as he shares BTS pics with Sumbul Touqueer Khan