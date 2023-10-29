22 years of Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Ronit Roy calls it 'career-redefining project'; Ektaa Kapoor reacts

One of the most iconic shows of Balaji Telefilms has to be Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The show was quite well-received by the audience. The main characters of the show Prerna, Anurag, and Rishabh Bajaj became household names. The show followed the tragic love story between Prerna and Anurag, who were deeply in love but faced constant obstacles from fate.

After Anurag leaves her, a desolate Prerna finds herself alone and embroiled in turmoil. Enter Mr. Bajaj, who steps in to marry Prerna during her time of need. He gives his name to Prerna and Anurag's baby and selflessly supports Prerna. Later, in the story, Mr. Bajaj falls in love with Prerna. The show clocks 22 years today (October 29, 2023) and Ronit Roy who played Mr. Bajaj in the show expressed his thoughts on the occasion while the producer of the show sent him hugs.

Ronit Roy calls Kasauti Zindagi Kay a 'career-redefining project'

As Kasauti Zindagi Kay clocked 22 years, Ronit Roy who played Rishabh Bajaj in the show took to Instagram and stated that the project has been career-redefining. He shared a glimpse of the show and wrote, "22 years of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. A show that redefined my career and my life. I thank my fans for their undying love. I thank the entire cast and crew of KZK. Thank you @ekrarkapoor for making me the iconic Mr.Bajaj." As Ronit mentioned Ektaa Kapoor in his Instagram story, the TV czarina replied to the same with, "Hugs !!!."

Have a look at Ektaa Kapoor's reply to Ronit Roy's Instagram story

More about Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Kasauti Zindagi Kay was a love story woven against the backdrop of Bengali culture. The show had popular actors like Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Karan Singh Grover, Surveen Chawla, and Jennifer Winget among others. The show was so popular that the makers re-made it with the same title in 2018. Erica Fernandes played Prerna while Parth Samthaan essayed the role of Anurag Basu.

Karan Singh Grover was earlier roped in as Mr. Bajaj, however, after he quit the show, Karan Patel stepped in his shoes. Hina Khan played the iconic Komolika in the show. After she exited, Amna Sharif played the same role.

