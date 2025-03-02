30 years of Hum Paanch: Did you know Ektaa Kapoor was just 19 years old when she produced the show?
Ektaa Kapoor celebrates 30 years of Hum Paanch with a nostalgic throwback video. The iconic comedy show, which marked her debut as a producer at 19, remains a classic in Indian television.
Renowned producer Ektaa Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as Hum Paanch, one of India’s most iconic comedy shows, marked 30 years in the industry. The show, which continues to remain a classic in the Indian television industry, featured a stellar cast. Netizens got nostalgic seeing the producer's post and shared their favorite characters and iconic moments from the serial.
On March 1, Ektaa Kapoor shared the throwback video from the show, Hum Paanch, with the caption, "Things I did when I was 19! Comedy came before drama! 30 years now." The video is the title song of the serial.
Check out Ektaa Kapooor's post below:
Krystle Dsouza, Adaa Khan, Rashami Desai, and Urvashi Dholakia, among others, commented on Kapoor's post. Actress Ridhi Dogra shared, "Class 7th. I used to reach early in my school classroom and shut the class door and sang a song for every classmate who came in like sweetie. best times"
Premiering in 1995 under the Balaji Telefilms banner, Hum Paanch quickly became a fan favorite. The show revolved around Anand Mathur, played by Ashok Saraf, a middle-class man dealing with the hilarious antics of his five daughters—Meenakshi, Radhika, Sweety, Kajal, and Choti. Its witty dialogues, lovable characters, and strong female representation made it a classic in Indian television history.
The series was not only a huge success but also a turning point for Ektaa Kapoor. It was her very first production, launched when she was just 19. Back then, Balaji Telefilms operated from a small garage, and she was deeply involved in every aspect of the show, ensuring actors rehearsed and refined their performances. The script for the first season was penned by Imtiaz Patel.
The show originally ran until 1999 and later returned with a second season in 2005. During the 2020 lockdown, the show returned to the screens again. Over the years, Hum Paanch has remained a beloved part of the Indian television industry, setting the foundation for Ektaa Kapoor’s empire in television and cinema.
