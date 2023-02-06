43-year-old Urvashi Dholakia sets the internet on fire as she channels her inner Marilyn Monroe

Popular actress Urvashi Dholakia has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has worked in several shows. Her acting prowess was applauded by the masses and her style sense also received great appreciation. Be it Urvashi flaunting toned physique in a stylish bikini or her love for glamorous sequined sarees, the actress nailed it all with perfection and continues to do so. Times and again, she has never skipped a chance to amaze her fans with her stunning pictures and interesting reels with her sons. Urvashi Dholakia's new photos:

This time the 43-year-old took the internet by storm as she recently dropped a few glamorous photos on her social media handle. In these photos, the actress is decked up in a stunning peach embellished plunging neckline thigh-high slit gown and looks absolutely sizzling. Urvashi opted for high-definition makeup and styled her short golden hair in Marilyn Monroe style. Her flawless curves and confidence is worth admiring. The Naagin 6 actress jaw-dropping photos received a massive reaction from fans, and they showered their immense love on her. Not only fans but friends and colleagues also penned amazing comments for the actress. Sharing these fabulous photos, Urvashi wrote, "There’s nothing more important than “Knowing ur worth”!!!! #selflove."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Urvashi Dholakia's personal life: Urvashi Dholakia married at the very young age of 16 and has two sons, Kshitij and Sagar, at the age of 17. Urvashi Dholakia's career: On the professional front, Urvashi Dholakia entered the industry at an early age and has acted in several TV shows, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. However, it was her portrayal of Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which made her a household name. She was last seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6, which featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident while traveling for shoot; Deets Inside