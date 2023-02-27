43-year-old Urvashi Dholakia stuns fans as she drops a VIDEO in a stunning outfit

Age is just a number, and our star Urvashi Dholakia has proved this statement several times. At the age of 43, Urvashi simply slays in every outfit and can give many a run for their money. Be it her jaw-dropping pictures from the photoshoot or her breathtaking beauty, the actress manages to leave fans stunned all the time, whenever she drops a post on her social media handle. Being a mother to two sons, the actress never shied away to flaunt her bold personality and won the hearts of her fans with her down-to-earth behavior.

Today, Urvashi Dholakia set the internet on fire after sharing a new video with her fans. This clip is from her recent photoshoot. In this video, the Naagin 6 actress is seen donning an all-black outfit and looking stunning. Urvashi wore black palazzo pants and sported a black shimmery plunging neckline bralette which made several jaws drop. Her short brown wavy hair, glamorous makeup, and charm are truly commendable. Sharing this clip, she captioned, "Catch Me if U Can." Fans have taken to her comment section and have praised this diva's beauty. One fan wrote, "Stunning," while another user commented, "Slayinnn ittt."

Watch the video here-

On the personal front, Urvashi Dholakia married at a very young age of 16 and had two sons, Kshitij and Sagar, at the age of 17. The actress shares a great bond with her sons and their bond is clearly visible through her social media reels.

Urvashi Dholakia's career:

On the professional front, Urvashi Dholakia entered the industry at an early age and has acted in several TV shows, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. However, it was her portrayal of Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which made her a household name. She was also seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6, which featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. At present, Urvashi Dholakia is a part of the popular show Pushpa Impossible and essays the role of a lawyer.