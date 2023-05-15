5 alluring PICS of Mouni Roy from her Italy vacation that dish out major travel goals

Mouni Roy, known as the Fashion Icon, has been unafraid to experiment with her outfits and has often left fans stunned with her sartorial picks. Be it embellished ethnic attires, or plunging neckline thigh-high slit outfits, the diva slays in every ensemble and impresses the fashion police. There have been several times when Mouni took the internet by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handle. Her sensual pictures are absolutely commendable, and fans love to shower love on her.

Mouni Roy's PICS from Italy vacation:

Currently, Mouni Roy is vacationing in Italy and has been sharing glimpses with her fans and followers on social media. The actress is vacationing with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and her friends. Like always, this time too, the Brahmastra actress served gorgeous looks and impressed her fans with her vacay wardrobe. From stylish bikini and sarong sets to stunning casual dresses, Mouni has shared pictures in all, and fans left no stone unturned to make these snaps go viral.

Check out 5 alluring PICS of Mouni Roy from her Italy vacation:

Blue-tiful:

Hotness Alert! Striking a captivating pose in this gorgeous blue and green beachwear, the actress looks nothing less than a fashion queen, and we bow down to her beauty! Sharing these photos, Mouni captioned, "Capri."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Pretty in pristine white:

We can't take our eyes off Mouni's jaw-dropping pictures! Can you? Striking pose against this breathtaking backdrop, Mouni dishes out major travel goals as she enjoys the scenic beauty of Italy. Sporting this pretty pristine white outfit, Mouni looks beautiful while posing here. In the caption of these photos, Mouni wrote, "A girl could get used to this….."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Gorgeous in orange:

Ever seen a mermaid? Here it is! This diva never skips a chance to flaunt her toned physique and looks breathtaking here. The diva can easily make hearts skip a beat with her beauty. Mouni opted for an orange bralette and sarong and sported yellow sleeves with her outfit. Sharing these snaps, Mouni wrote, "In a day dream… x" in the caption.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Dazzling in red:

The beauty of this picture and Mouni's looks is truly admirable! Mouni is slaying like a queen and making us drool over her hourglass figure and sartorial picks. Clad in this gorgeous red printed bralette and sarong, Mouni exudes charm as she poses here. Sharing these photos, Mouni wrote, "Amalfi."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Advertisement

Stunning:

Mouni can steal the limelight every time she walks out in an exquisite outfit. She is always one step ahead with her fashion game, and here we can't decide what's more breathtaking, the backdrop or Mouni's blue printed cutout dress. Here, the diva is exploring the streets of Italy by severing some serious fashion goals. While sharing these pictures, Mouni wrote, "La dolce far nienten #thesweetnessofdoingnothing."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Mouni Roy's personal life:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Photos of Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were all over the internet.

Mouni Roy's professional life:

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television sector. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. Also, she has achieved another milestone in her professional life as she is all set to spread her magic on the big screens. Mouni Roy was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's starrer blockbuster 'Brahmastra' and essayed the role of Junoon in the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 Times Mouni Roy flaunted her curves in bold outfits