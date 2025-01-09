5 must watch Pakistani dramas of Hania Aamir; Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha and more

There's no harm in saying that Hania Aamir is a global star. Known for her impeccable acting mettle, good looks and humble nature, the actress has become a worldwide sensation. Hania is the talk of the town very often because of her work and social media activities. Over the years, the actress has impressed the audience by being a part of several Pakistani dramas which later became quite popular.

As Hania Aamir continues to receive love from the audience, let's look at her 5 must-watch Pakistani dramas:

1- Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa in lead roles. Hania plays Sharjeena, while Fahad portrays Mustafa in this Pakistani romantic drama. The show follows the journey of two young people who reluctantly marry each other due to unforeseen circumstances. It originally premiered on July 2, 2024, and the last episode aired on November 5, 2024. The first season has recently returned to the screen in response to audience demand.

2- Mere Humsafar

Mere Humsafar features Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir as the main characters. This romantic drama centers around Hala, played by Hania, who is mistreated by her paternal aunt after her father leaves her at his brother's house following a separation from Hala's mother. As Hala struggles to find happiness, she finally experiences love and respect after marrying Hamza, portrayed by Farhan.

3- Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha

Starring the handsome Wahaj Ali and beloved actress Hania Aamir in the main roles, Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha is perfect for fans of love triangles. The story of this Pakistani drama is based on Saad (played by Wahaj), Maheer (played by Hania) and Areeb (played by Zaviyar Naumaan).

4- Phir Wohi Mohobbat

Phir Wohi Mohobbat stars Ahmed Ali and Hania Aamir in lead roles. The show revolves around an adolescent who returns to her biological father after learning that she was kidnapped when she was younger.

5- Ishqiya

Ishqiya is a love triangle that is a must-watch for fans of Hania Aamir. The story revolves around two sisters who fall in love with the same man. The show features Feroze Khan, Hania Aamir, Ramsha Khan, and Gohar Rasheed in the lead roles.

Apart from the above-mentioned shows, Hania Aamir has been a part of several other Pakistani films and shows.

