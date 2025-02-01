5 Pakistani period dramas that capture the essence of past: Sadqay Tumhare, Dastaan and more

Pakistani dramas consistently impress audiences and have gained worldwide recognition, especially in India. While rom-coms and suspense thrillers are popular genres, period dramas have carved out a special place in the hearts of viewers. Prepare to be transported to a bygone era as Pinkvilla brings some of the best Pakistani period dramas that will leave you spellbound. From the turmoil of partition to stories of enduring love, these timeless tales take you on a journey through Pakistan's rich history.

Here are 5 Pakistani period dramas that capture the essence of the past:

1: Durr-e-Shehwar

Durr-e-Shehwar, starring Sanam Baloch and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles, premiered from 10 March to 16 June, 2012. The story explores the challenges of married life, whether in modern cities or traditional settings. It highlights the universal issues that can affect any relationship and revolves around a strong-willed protagonist who navigates her marriage with patience and determination. In addition to Sanam and Mikaal, the show also stars Nauman Ejaz, Nadia Jamil, and a few others in lead roles.

2: Aangan

Aangan, starring Mawra Hocane and Ahad Raza Mir in pivotal roles, aired from December 20, 2018, to June 27, 2019. It is a period drama set in pre-partition India in the 1940s. The story revolves around the lives of a joint family, exploring themes of love, family, social class, and identity amid the turmoil of the time. The drama delves into the complexities of family relationships and the societal norms and expectations that govern their lives.

Advertisement

With its richly detailed setting and complex characters, Angan offers a nuanced and engaging portrayal of life in pre-partition India. Aangan also stars Sajal Aly, Ahsan Khan, Hira Mani, Sonya Hussyn and more in important roles.

3: Jo Bichar Gaye

Jo Bichar Gaye is a historical drama based on the 1971 separation of East Pakistan. The story explores the human cost of political failures through multiple perspectives, building up to a poignant finale in which characters must make difficult choices between family, country, and sacrifice. The show stars Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali, Talha Chahour, and others in pivotal roles. It aired from 12 December 2021 to 13 March 2022.

4: Dastaan

Dastaan is a historical drama set during the 1947 partition of India. The story revolves around the life of Bano, a young woman who finds herself caught up in the turmoil of the time. As she navigates the challenges of love, loss, and displacement, Bano's story becomes a powerful portrayal of the human cost of partition and the resilience of the human spirit. Dastaan features Fawad Khan, Sanam Baloch, Mehreen Raheel and more in lead roles. The show aired from 26 June 2010 to 4 December 2010.

Advertisement

5: Sadqay Tumhare

Set in the 1980s, Sadqay Tumhare is a romantic drama that tells the story of Khalil, a young man who falls in love with Shano, a strong-willed and independent woman. However, their love is put to the test when Khalil's family and societal pressures threaten to tear them apart. The drama explores themes of love, family, and social class. Sadqay Tumhare stars Samiya Mumtaz, Mahira Khan, Adnan Malik and more in lead roles. The show airs from 10 October 2014 to 10 April 2015.

To get the latest updates about Pakistani dramas, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!