5 Pakistani TV dramas of Iqra Aziz that are a must watch; Suno Chanda, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 and more

Iqra Aziz is one of the prominent actresses in the entertainment industry, who has a massive fan following worldwide. Considering her notable work in Pakistani shows and films, Iqra has emerged to be one of the most loved and respected artists in the nation. Over the years, Iqra has worked in numerous shows and films. While the audience equally loves each Pakistani show and film of Iqra, we have listed down 5 Pakistani TV dramas of Iqra Aziz that are a must-watch.

5 must-watch Pakistani dramas of Iqra Aziz:

1- Suno Chanda

Suno Chanda revolves around two cousins, Ajiya Nazakat Ali (Iqra Aziz) and Arsalan Jamshed Ali (Farhan Saeed), who hate each other but their families want them to get married. This hit show grabbed immense popularity worldwide and Iqra was immensely loved for her fabulous acting mettle. It's a binge-worthy comedy that will keep you entertained throughout.

2- Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3

Khuda Aur Muhabbat is a tale of two star-crossed lovers and their intertwined destinies. The story follows the journey of Farhad and Mahi, who belong to different economic and cultural backgrounds. However, while trying to win Mahi's love, Farhad forms a special bond with his producer and becomes a devotee of love. Starring Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan, the show is one of the most popular shows in Pakistan.

3- Jhooti

Jhooti is another Pakistani drama of Iqra Aziz that captivated the audiences. Essaying the role of a chronic liar, Nirma, in this romantic thriller, Iqra Aziz features in this show with Yasir Hussain.

4- Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Iqra Aziz delivers her career-best performance in this gripping family drama, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. She plays the character of Noor, who is married to a mentally challenged man. Her acting prowess was applauded by the viewers and she emerged to be a fan's favorite celebrity.

5- Qurban

The drama serial Qurban showcased Iqra Aziz's exceptional talent as a performer. In this series, she starred alongside Bilal Abbas Khan and Shehzad Sheikh. The story revolves around a tragic romance between college sweethearts whose lives are disrupted by family rivalries and moral dilemmas.

Apart from the above-mentioned dramas, Iqra Aziz has been a part of several other Pakistani TV shows such as Mannat Murad, Aik Thi Laila, Raqeeb Se, and more.

