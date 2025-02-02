5 romantic Turkish dramas in Hindi; Hande Ercel’s Love Is In the Air to Burak Deniz’s Bizim Hikaye

Turkish dramas have captured the hearts of Indian audiences with their unique storytelling, emotional depth, and beautiful cinematography. Over the years, many romantic Turkish dramas have been dubbed in Hindi, making them even more accessible to Indian viewers. Here are five must-watch romantic Turkish dramas in Hindi that have won over audiences:

1. Love Is In The Air (Sen Cal Kapimi) (2020-2021)

This romantic comedy follows the love story of Eda and Serkan, played by Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. When Eda has to leave her studies due to Serkan, she plans to take revenge but ends up falling for him. With a strong storyline and engaging performances, this drama is a must-watch for romance lovers. You can watch it in Hindi on MX Player and in Urdu on YouTube.

2. The Promise (2019-2022)

Starring Gokberk Demirci and Ozge Yagiz, this drama revolves around a forced marriage between Emir and Reyhan. Initially reluctant, Emir soon realizes Reyhan’s kindness and falls for her. This drama beautifully portrays love developing between two individuals with contrasting personalities. Available in Hindi and multiple other languages on MX Player and YouTube.

3. Hamari Kahani (Bizim Hikaye) (2017-2019)

This two-season drama follows the love story of Basid, a wealthy man, and Fizza, a girl from a lower-middle-class background. Starring Burak Deniz and Hazal Kaya, the drama blends romance, family dynamics, and comedy. The powerful performances and relatable struggles make it a fan favorite. Watch it in Hindi on MX Player and in Urdu on YouTube.

4. Endless Love (2015-2017)

A passionate love story between Kemal, a middle-class boy, and Nihan, a high-society girl. Played by Burak Ozcivit and Neslihan Atagul, the drama takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as the couple faces numerous obstacles. The show is known for its strong performances and intense romantic sequences. Available in Hindi on YouTube (using VPN).

5. DayDreamer (2018-2019)

A perfect blend of romance and comedy, this drama follows Can and Sanem’s love story. Can Yaman’s charisma and Demet Ozdemir’s adorable portrayal of Sanem make this drama entertaining. With a great balance of humor and romance, it remains one of the most loved Turkish dramas in India. You can watch it in Hindi on MX Player and YouTube.

From passionate love stories to unforgettable characters, these romantic Turkish dramas in Hindi are a treat for drama lovers. Whether you’re new to Turkish series or a long-time fan, these shows promise an emotional and engaging experience. So, grab some popcorn and get ready to be swept away by these timeless love stories!