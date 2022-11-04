5 Things fans want to know about Shark Tank India 2's judge Aman Gupta

Shark Tank India was one of the most popular reality shows on Television screens that grabbed massive eyeballs owing to its unique concept. The show offered a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business idea to the judges or 'sharks' and persuade them to invest funds in their idea. Inspired by US Shark Tank, Shark Tank India season 1 received immense success due to its unique concept. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show comprised seven sharks or investors: Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. These sharks were very popular in their own business sectors but came to the spotlight after their stint in Shark Tank India. Having said that, one of them was Aman Gupta. Now, the makers are all set to launch Shark Tank India season 2, and Aman Gupta will be back on the screens with his solid punch lines. We bring you a few details that fans want to know about the entrepreneurs.

5 Things fans want to know about Aman Gupta: Who is Aman Gupta: Aman Gupta is an Indian businessman, who is known for being the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the electronic company boAt. Aman Gupta's career before boAt: Before launching boAt, Aman Gupta worked in CitiFinancial, KPMG, and Harman International (JBL). What does Aman Gupta's boAt company do: BoAt is an India-based consumer electronics brand established in 2015 that markets earphones, headphones stereos, travel chargers, and premium rugged cables. Imagine Marketing Services Private Limited, which does business as BoAt, was incorporated in November 2013 by co-founders Sameer Ashok Mehta and Aman Gupta. Aman Gupta's stint in Television shows: Aman Gupta rose to the limelight in the entertainment industry after his stint in Shark Tank India. He also made an appearance along with other sharks in popular reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Aman Gupta's personal life: Aman Gupta is married to Pia Daggar, and they are proud parents of two daughters, Adaa and Miraya.

Apart from all these interesting facts, Aman Gupta's punch lines such as ‘Oh hum bhi bana lenga’, ‘Ha main de dunga, Tu tension mat le’, ‘Mat soch mana kar de’ became quite popular on social media and his statements became viral as memes. He is also known to be a Bollywood buff, and his Instagram handle has videos in which he has recreated some popular Bollywood scenes. The entrepreneur is also a sports fanatic and never misses a chance to witness a match on the grounds. Apart from that, he is known for his impeccable fashion and also won the Super Stylish Businessperson trophy at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Award. About Shark Tank India season 2: Shark Tank India season 2 comprises 6 sharks, and they are -Vinita Singh -Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho. The promo was recently dropped by the makers and the show will soon be telecast on Sony TV.

