5 Things fans want to know about Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil's show Main Hoon Aparajita

Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil are two amazingly talented actors who have always managed to win the hearts of the audience with their performances. The two have been a part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades and enjoy a massive fan following owing to their acting prowess. At present, they are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the masses by featuring in the show Main Hoon Aparajita. This show is based on a woman named Aparajita (Shweta Tiwari), who has been betrayed by her partner Akshay (Manav Gohil), during the initial years of their marriage. This newly released show has received a positive response from fans.

Here are 5 Things fans must know about the new show Main Hoon Aparajita:

Main Hoon Aparajita cast real names:

Main Hoon Aparajita stars Shweta Tiwari, Manav Gohil, Anushka Merchande, Dhwani Gori, Shruti Choudhary, Shweta Gulati, Amita Khopkar, and Nishikant Dixit.

Main Hoon Aparajita premiere date:

Main Hoon Aparajita premeiered on 27 September 2022.

Main Hoon Aparajita story:

Main Hoon Aparajita highlights the struggles that a woman goes through after separation and how she is often looked down upon in a male-dominated society. Rooted deeply in the system, demeaning the woman and their offspring comes naturally to Aparajita's neighbours. The lady single-handedly runs laundry for the past 15 years and carries out the responsibility of both parents to her three daughters. The children are shown dealing with the trauma of their parents' separation in their own ways.

Where is Main Hoon Aparajita shot:

Main Hoon Aparajita is shot in Mumbai.

Where, When, and what time to watch Main Hoon Aparajita:

Main Hoon Aparajita airs on Zee TV from Monday to Saturday and can be watched at 7:30 pm.

