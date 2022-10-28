5 things fans want to know about Tejasswi Prakash's upcoming Marathi film 'Mann Kasturi Re'
Tejasswi Prakash is all set to win the hearts of the audiences by featuring in an upcoming Marathi film 'Mann Kasturi Re' and will star opposite actor Abhinay Berde.
Tejasswi Prakash is among the most talented actresses in the showbiz world and has a massive fan following. The actress has been the talk of the town after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, and since then, she has received immense love and recognition from the fans. Fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on this diva and often flood her pictures and videos with their amazing comments. First Bigg Boss 15, then Naagin 6, and now, Tejasswi is climbing new steps in her professional life as she is all set to feature in the Marathi film titled 'Mann Kasturi Re'. The film is all set to release next month, and we bring some of the facts about her upcoming project that her fans must know.
Here are 5 Things fans must know about Tejasswi Prakash's Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re:
Mann Kasturi Re cast real names:
Mann Kasturi Re stars Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde in lead roles. Along with them, the film also stars Veena Jamkar, Tushar Ghadigaonkar, Ajit Bhure Vinamra Bhabal, Aasit Redij, Kiran Tambe, Praful Sawant, Abhijeet Kulkarni, Dhanashri Antarkar, and Aakash Mithbavkar in pivotal roles.
Mann Kasturi Re story:
Mann Kasturi Re is a quirky love story that has romance, revenge, hate, and tragedy. Tejasswi Prakash plays Shruti, a young cheerful rich girl who falls in love with Siddhant (Abhinay Berde), an ambitious middle-class young boy. The story depicts a love tale of a college-going couple, but later it is seen that an unexpected twist in their fairytale changes their lives completely, and both end up hating each other.
Where to watch Mann Kasturi Re trailer:
Mann Kasturi Re trailer was released on Rajshri Marathi's official YouTube channel on October 17, 2022.
Who is Mann Kasturi Re's Director and Writer:
Mann Kasturi Re is written by Sumit Giri and directed by Sanket Mane.
When is Mann Kasturi Re releasing:
Mann Kasturi Re is slated on 4th November 2022 in theaters.
About Tejasswi Prakash:
Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.
