5 things the internet wants to know about Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, one of the most talented and versatile actresses has become a household name. Although she has been in the industry for a long time, it is her ongoing show Anupamaa that has given her long-due recognition and love from fans. Her character, Anupamaa, the lead is loved by the masses. This 46-year-old actress not only excels in acting but also maintains an active social media life to stay connected with her fans. There are several questions in the minds of fans about the actress that often keep surfacing on the internet. Read on to learn some interesting facts about Rupali Ganguly.

Rupali Ganguly’s education

The actress is Bengali and was born in Kolkata. Although a successful actor today, she was a student of hotel management. Later, she also studied theatre before getting into the showbiz world.

Who was Rupali Ganguly’s father?

The actress’s father Anil Ganguly was a reputed director and screenwriter. Throughout his career, he has directed several award-winning films in Hindi and Bengali film industry. He is best known for Kora Kagaz and Tapasya. However, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly revealed that his father had said, “Why do you want to get into the film industry? Dimag diya hai bhagwan (God has given you brain).”

Debut as a child actor

Fans would be surprised to know that Rupali made her acting debut at the age of 7! It was one of her father’s films titled Saaheb. Much later, the actress created her place in the industry after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Rupali Ganguly was body shamed

It’s hard to believe but Rupali Ganguly was body-shamed aven after featuring in Anupamaa. She was called names like ‘moti’, ‘aunty’ and others. On being body shamed, the actress had earlier said, “I have gone through body shaming, age shaming even after Anupamaa. Arre your wrinkles are visible, arre that fat lady, yes I have wrinkles and I am proud of them. I’ve earned every wrinkle of mine. I am proud of what I am today. After three years of Anupamaa, I can say I accept the way I am.”

Was Rupali the first choice for Anupamaa?

It’s hard to imagine any other actress stepping into the shoes of Anupamaa, right? Although it is shocking, reports confirm that Rupali Ganguly was not the first choice of the makers for Anupamaa. Actresses including Mona Singh, Juhi Parmar and others were offered the role before her.

