5 things to know about Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna's show 'Sherdil Shergill'

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The two are presently seen playing the main lead in an upcoming show titled Sherdil Shergill. The show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, and a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story. The promos of the show were quite intriguing for the audience and the show is received well by the audience.

The show's lead pair have come together for the first time. Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi also collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar. On the other hand, Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgaya for 5 long years and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Dheeraj was a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but had to drop out due to health reasons. Here are some interesting facts about the show 'Sherdil Shergill'