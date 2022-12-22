5 Things to know about Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh and Karan Kundrra's show Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are among the most talented and popular actors in the entertainment industry. All three have starred in numerous shows over the years, and have carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. Their shows and acting prowess were often applauded by their fans. Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem have now joined hands for an upcoming show titled Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon. A thriller-drama now awaits for their fans as the show is based on a fictional werewolf concept. Along with them, this action-packed series will also feature other actors essaying such fictional characters. 5 things to know about Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon:

Who are Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon's star cast? Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon will star Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh and Karan Kundrra as main leads. The show will also feature Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani in cameo roles. Where is Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon shot? Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon is presently being shot in Uttarakhand, and some parts of the show are also shot at picturesque locations such as Dehradun and Mussoorie. Along with this, a few sequences are also shot at the famous Forest Research Institute of India.

What is Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon concept? Reportedly, Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon is a combo of the hit shows like Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. Instead of Vampires, Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani will play werewolf brothers. What is the duration of Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon? Reportedly, the show seems to be around 100 to 120 episodes at max. According to Gashmeer Mahajani, stories run out of steam after 100 episodes. When will Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon air? Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon will be a thriller show which will air only on weekends. About Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon: The premiere date and channel of Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon are not revealed by the makers yet. Gashmeer Mahajani has kept the fans on the edge of their seats as he is continuously sharing BTS photos from Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon locations.

ALSO READ: Niyati Fatnani shares BTS pics with Arjun Bijlani ahead of their new show ‘Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon’