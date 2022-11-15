5 Things to know about Pankhuri Awasthy’s popular show Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular name in the telly industry and has been part of several telly shows including Razia Sultan, she played the role of Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn . But she came to limelight with the show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, where she played the lead role. The actress has also been part of shows like Laal Ishq, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, etc.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq is an romantic story which has been set up amidst the scenic mountains. It has been enthralling and elated the audience's mind and heart. The show has been entertaining the audiences with its intriguing plot. The show stars Pankhuri Awasthy as ‘Kaju’ and Ishan Dhavan carrying out the role of ‘Neel’. In the show, Meera Deosthale appears to be playing a special role of a mentally challenged girl and she has been getting quite appreciated for her work.

The actress is presently seen in the show Gud Se Meetha Ishq, where she plays the role of a mountain’s girl. Here are some facts that you need to know about the show.

On this note, have a look at 5 interesting facts about ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’

Gud Se Meetha Ishq cast real names:

The show stars some of the most talented actors such as Pankhuri Awasthy Rode, Meera Deosthale, Ishaan Dhawan and Arhaan Behll.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq producer:

Gud Se Meetha Ishq is produced by Pintoo Guha and Rupali Guha.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq story:

The story of the show revolves around Kajal, who is a shy girl. She is a travel guide and works under Phool Singh. She lives with her mother and is often questioned about her father's absence. Neel, is a free-spirited photographer who lives life on his own terms and is very close to his family and his sister Paridhi. Pari is shown as a special child who needs special care. She is often scolded by her uncle for her irresponsible behaviour and for acting children.

It shows the circumstances that make Neel get married to Kajal. However, Neel's father and his family do not approve of their relationship. Later Pari plays an important role in Kajal and Neel's acceptance.