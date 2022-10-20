5 things to know about Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan’s show Appnapan- Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan

Appnapan- Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan is a popular daily soap on Indian telly screens. The show focus on the life of the estranged couple Pallavi and Nikhil. The duo separates after marital problems and take separate custody of their children. But a twist comes in their life when circumstances bring them back together after many years. The show delves into the importance of a family and creating a bond with parents. The show is getting lots of appreciation from the fans for the excellent acting of the lead actors. Who are the main actors in the show?

Cezanne Khan The actors shared in an interview view with Pinkvilla, about bagging the show and how. Cezanne said, “I always had it with my work. By God's grace, this is how it has happened for me. I have never gone through this rut where I have an agent or a publicist, nothing of those sorts. Balaji contacted me and said that there is this new show coming up, can you send us a video. I sent it and it just worked. Ekta and Sony saw and decided. I'm not even on social media. It's my luck that it works for me, I don't know about others. At least till now, I have never gone through that.” Talking about his role, Cezanne shared that he will be seen as an absent husband and father to Rajshree Thakur and his kids.

Rajshree Thakur Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar fame actress is seen as the female lead of the show. Rajreshree shared with Pinkvilla, "I personally love Appnapan, and I play a mother, who isn't like those 'typical' mothers that you see on TV who will hear abuses from kids, husband, and family and keep pleading all the time. Pallavi is the Indian mother that will go to any extent for her kids and at the same time, she's very level-headed and knows what is good for her kids. Her caring nature comes across as very dominating and they wish for their father to be with them. Pallavi doesn't care to build a good image in front of her children, her only focus is to give them a good livelihood as a single mother.”