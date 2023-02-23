5 things you need to know about Shark Tank India's new shark Vikas D Nahar
Shark Tank India is all set to come up with its digital section Gateway to Shark Tank which will be judged by a new shark-Vikas D Nahar who is the founder of Happilo.
Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. Recently, the makers of the show has announced a digital-only episode - Gateway to Shark Tank India 2 – which will soon stream on SonyLiv. The show will feature a new shark Vikas D Nahar who is the CEO of Happilo.
5 things you need to know about Vikas D Nahar
- Vikas belongs to farming family that grew pepper and coffee, which gave him a predisposition to entrepreneurship.
- In 2005, he graduated from Bangalore University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Application and started working for the Jain Group.
- After that, he took a break to do his MBA from Symbiosis International University, following which Nahar joined Satvikk Speciality Foods as the Managing Director.
- His experience in Satvikk helped him establish Happilo which provides customers healthy snacks including 40 varieties of dry fruits, 100 varieties of chocolates, and 60 varieties of spices.
- The brand began with an initial capital of just Rs 10,000 and only two team members. Today, Happilo is an industry leader with a revenue run-rate of Rs 500 crore.
About Shark Tank India
Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV. However, the digital version of the show will have Vikas D Nahar joined by Aman, Vineeta and Namita.
