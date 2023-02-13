5 times birthday girl Rashami Desai got into massive fights inside Bigg Boss 13 house

A famous and highly recognized name in the Indian TV industry, Rashami Desai is dearly loved for her cute looks. The actress is generally a very private person but often presumed as a very mature personality. With her entry into Bigg Boss' house, people saw her real self and connected with her emotions. The actress became famous for her role of Tapasya in the TV show Uttaran. As the actress is celebrating her birthday today, let’s have a look at her controversial journey.

Rashami’s fight with Sidharth Shukla

During an episode, Rashami and Sidharth Shukla get into a heated and demeaning verbal exchange. In rage, Rashami throws Arhaan's tea on Sidharth. She tellls Sidharth that he has shown his 'do kaudi ki aukat' to everyone. While they are fighting, she goes on to say 'tere ghar ki auratein hongi aisi'. Sidharth goes mad after hearing this. But Rashami isn't the one to stop. Rashami tells Sidharth she threw tea on him because he is 'kachra'.

Rashami gets into a fight with Shehnaaz Gill

In a task, we saw an instance where Rashami Desai fell down after getting pushed by Shehnaaz Gill. Later, Asim Riaz came and said that Rashami has suffered a hairline fracture. She was seen calling Shehnaaz a woman with two rupees mentality and two rupees personality. She then replied and called her a fake drama queen.

Rashami’s fight with Arhaan Khan

During the weekend episode, Salman Khan revealed that Rashami’s then boyfriend Arhaan Khan who was also a contestant of the Bigg Boss 13 was hiding his past from her. Rashami was inconsolable when she learnt about Arhaan’s marriage and kid. Arhaan tried to talk to Rashami but the latter refused to listen to him. For the unversed, the duo parted their ways inside the Bigg Boss house only.

Rashami’s fight with Asim Riaz over roti

In one of the episodes, we saw Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz got into a war of words over food. Asim complained that she is not doing them a favour by making 'rotis' and that is when Rashami lost her cool and yelled at him saying that she is not his 'abba's naukar'. Also, we saw Rashami blaming Asim for being someone else's mouthpiece.

Rashami’s fight with Paras Chhabra

During a special task inside the house, two housemates were called to tear the photo of one contestant. The first two to be called were Mahira Sharma and Himanshi Khurana. They took Asim Riaz's name and surprisingly Himanshi agreed as well. Finally, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh came and take Paras Chhabra's name and say that he has used people in the game to get ahead. Rashami further said that when they do not agree to his ideas, he switches sides. This didn’t go well with Paras and they got into a fight.

About Rashami’s work

Rashami is known for her performances in TV shows such as ‘Uttaran’, ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, ‘Pari Hoon Main’, various reality shows and the latest web series ‘Tandoor’. The versatile actress has gained a lot of love and trust. She was last seen in 'Ratri Ke Yatri' Season 2.