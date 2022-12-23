Mouni Roy, known as the Fashion Icon, has been unafraid to experiment with her outfits and has often left fans stunned with her sartorial picks. Be it embellished ethnic attires, or plunging neckline thigh-high slit outfits, the diva slays in every ensemble and impresses the fashion police with her wardrobe collection. Mouni recently left the town talking as she dropped a casual but fiery look that swept many off their feet. However, this is not the first time Mouni set the internet on fire with her beauty. There have been several times when the actress grabbed headlines for her outfit picks. 5 Times Mouni Roy grabbed headlines for her fashion choices

Hot babe

Mouni shows us how to raise the oomph in a causal shirt and denim! Leaving her olive green shirt unbuttoned and styling her jeans on a low waist, Mouni has simply left the netizens spellbound. Her sheer beauty, subtle makeup, and wavy tresses elevate her look and we absolutely love it!

Beauty in white

Breaking all the stereotypical fashion bars, Mouni made heads turn when she donned a bikini uniquely. The diva opted for a white and blue bikini and donned a white cape on it like a fashion icon. She nailed her extravagant look effortlessly and her toned physique is also commendable.

Gorgeous lady

Hotness Alert! Flaunting her toned legs in a thigh-high slit dress, Mouni aces her fashion game and has definitely grabbed eyeballs. Striking a captivating pose in this gorgeous dress, the actress looks nothing less than a fashion queen and we bow down to her beauty.

Blue-tiful

Clad in this sequined deep-neck blue dress, Mouni shines brighter than a star and made jaw drops with her look. The diva left fans frenzy with her outfit and caught attention owing to her breathtaking beauty.

Betwictcing in black

Serving such a breathtaking look is just what she loves the most! Mouni opted for a black corset dress that came with a thigh-high side slit and looked absolutely stunning.

Speaking about her personal life, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27 this year in Goa. Mouni Roy's career: Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. On Television, Mouni was seen judging the popular dance reality show 'DID Li'l Masters season 5.' The actress was last seen in the blockbuster film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, where she played the role of Junoon.

